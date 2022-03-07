 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where CrowdStrike Holdings Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:28am   Comments
Share:
Where CrowdStrike Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 0 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $233.5 versus the current price of CrowdStrike Holdings at $179.03, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated CrowdStrike Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 4.3% from the previous average price target of $244.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CRWD)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWD
Chart Wars, Cyberwarfare Edition: Between CrowdStrike Or Palantir, Which Stock Will Go Higher?
Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
PreMarket Prep Plus: Cybersecurity Stocks In Focus During Ukraine Conflict
Cybersecurity Gaining Momentum On Russia-Ukraine Developments: The Stocks To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JDMorgan StanleyMaintains85.0
HIBBBenchmarkMaintains80.0
CRWDRBC CapitalMaintains250.0
NTLABrookline CapitalUpgrades91.0
AAJP MorganMaintains90.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com