What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About HubSpot
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for HubSpot. The company has an average price target of $643.57 with a high of $750.00 and a low of $500.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated HubSpot over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 12.81% increase from the previous average price target of $738.14.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HUBS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

