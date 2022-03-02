 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Zscaler
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 11:22am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 4 0 2 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zscaler has an average price target of $326.83 with a high of $400.00 and a low of $270.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Zscaler over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 16.26% increase from the previous average price target of $390.29.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Feb 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

