 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Salesforce.com Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 11:22am   Comments
Share:
Where Salesforce.com Stands With Analysts

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Salesforce.com has an average price target of $282.86 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $225.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Salesforce.com over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 13.16% from the previous average price target of $325.71.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Mar 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CRM)

Why Salesforce Shares Are Rising Today
Read How Analysts Reacted To Salesforce's Q4 Results
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Powell; Crude Oil Jumps Over 5%
5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2022
Salesforce.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRMCanaccord GenuityMaintains260.0
GOLFTruist SecuritiesMaintains48.0
BTRSCanaccord GenuityMaintains13.0
PPLCanaccord GenuityMaintains49.0
QTRXJP MorganMaintains60.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com