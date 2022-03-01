 Skip to main content

What 21 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Meta Platforms
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:02pm   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 8 6 0 1
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 6 6 6 0 1
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Meta Platforms has an average price target of $323.86 with a high of $425.00 and a low of $225.00.

Below is a summary of how these 21 analysts rated Meta Platforms over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 20.77% from the previous average price target of $408.75.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnHold
Feb 2022KGI SecuritiesDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Feb 2022Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold

