Analyst Ratings For Rivian Automotive
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Analyst Ratings For Rivian Automotive

Within the last quarter, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 3 6 4 0 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rivian Automotive. The company has an average price target of $129.14 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $70.00.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Rivian Automotive over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 12.3% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Redburn PartnersInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

