 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Bloom Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Bloom Energy

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.83 versus the current price of Bloom Energy at $22.23, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Bloom Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 14.36% from the previous average price target of $31.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (BE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 28, 2022
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2022
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Where Bloom Energy Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ERICCitigroupDowngrades
REGIEF HuttonDowngrades64.0
KNTKCredit SuisseReinstates72.0
OMICredit SuisseMaintains43.0
RWTCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com