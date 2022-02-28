 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Target Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Where Target Stands With Analysts

Target (NYSE:TGT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Target has an average price target of $267.6 with a high of $305.00 and a low of $230.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Target over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.43% increase from the previous average price target of $286.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TGT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TGT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (TGT)

What Are Whales Doing With Target
7 Grocery Outlet Stocks That Will Benefit From The Rising Inflation Trend
Target Whale Trades Spotted
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Target 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Target Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KNTKCredit SuisseReinstates72.0
OMICredit SuisseMaintains43.0
RWTCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
LHCGCredit SuisseMaintains181.0
KRYSHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains107.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com