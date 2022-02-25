 Skip to main content

Where Chevron Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 4:08pm   Comments
Where Chevron Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Chevron. The company has an average price target of $152.75 with a high of $166.00 and a low of $145.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Chevron over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.43% from the previous average price target of $144.88.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CVX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CVX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

