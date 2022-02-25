 Skip to main content

What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tesla
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 1:26pm   Comments
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tesla

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 3 4 3 1
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 1 1 1
2M Ago 4 0 2 2 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Tesla has an average price target of $941.62 with a high of $1580.00 and a low of $295.00.

Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated Tesla over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 17.6% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

