Expert Ratings For Shake Shack
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 7 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Shake Shack has an average price target of $81.7 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $69.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Shake Shack over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 10.11% increase from the previous average price target of $90.89.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SHAK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for SHAK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
