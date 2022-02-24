 Skip to main content

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:34pm   Comments
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Within the last quarter, Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $64.4 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $30.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Agios Pharmaceuticals over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 7.0% increase from the previous average price target of $69.25.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AGIO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Feb 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for AGIO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

