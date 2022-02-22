Expert Ratings For Advanced Micro Devices

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 9 analysts have an average price target of $157.56 versus the current price of Advanced Micro Devices at $115.04, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Advanced Micro Devices over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has increased by 6.05% from the previous average price target of $148.57.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.