 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Ameriprise Financial
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Ameriprise Financial

Within the last quarter, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $350.0 versus the current price of Ameriprise Financial at $300.22, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Ameriprise Financial over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.87% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (AMP)

Recap: Ameriprise Financial Q4 Earnings
Expert Ratings For Ameriprise Financial
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ameriprise Financial Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com