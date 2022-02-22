 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Bandwidth
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Bandwidth

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bandwidth. The company has an average price target of $89.0 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $63.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Bandwidth over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 17.08% increase from the previous average price target of $107.33.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BAND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BAND

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (BAND)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges 2%; South Jersey Industries Shares Spike Higher
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bandwidth
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Bandwidth: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com