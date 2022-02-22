 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Where Advanced Micro Devices Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:13am   Comments
Where Advanced Micro Devices Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 9 analysts have an average price target of $157.56 versus the current price of Advanced Micro Devices at $113.83, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Advanced Micro Devices over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.05% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesOutperformBuy
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

