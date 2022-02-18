 Skip to main content

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Robinhood Markets
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:49am   Comments
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Robinhood Markets

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 5 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

These 11 analysts have an average price target of $21.45 versus the current price of Robinhood Markets at $12.25, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Robinhood Markets over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 39.75% increase from the previous average price target of $35.60.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022RosenblattMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HOOD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

