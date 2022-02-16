 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Upstart Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Upstart Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $211.6 versus the current price of Upstart Holdings at $146.915, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Upstart Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 24.25% from the previous average price target of $279.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UPST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Feb 2022JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UPST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (UPST)

Why BofA Upgrades Lending Platform Upstart Holdings After Q4 Report
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Amid Fed's Latest Minutes
Upstart Holdings Is Flying Today; Here's The Level Which May Cause Turbulence
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Pare Losses; S&P 500 Turns Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com