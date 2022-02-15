 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Salesforce.com
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 4:02pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Salesforce.com

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 0 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Salesforce.com has an average price target of $309.0 with a high of $350.00 and a low of $265.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Salesforce.com over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.36% increase from the previous average price target of $330.00.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CRM)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Tesla Doesn't Run Super Bowl LVI Commercial, Still Gets Free Ad Space
Want To Bet Against Tesla? There Could Be A New Inverse ETF For Traders
Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise
Trading.TV Secures $8M In Round Led By Lightspeed Venture Partners
What Could A Salesforce NFT Cloud Mean?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com