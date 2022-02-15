 Skip to main content

What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apple
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 18 analysts have published their opinion on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 9 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 4 3 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

According to 18 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Apple has an average price target of $195.72 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $165.00.

Below is a summary of how these 18 analysts rated Apple over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 12.16% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

