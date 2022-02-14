 Skip to main content

Where Tesla Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 3 4 3 1
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 2 1 1
2M Ago 4 0 1 2 0
3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tesla. The company has an average price target of $972.88 with a high of $1580.00 and a low of $295.00.

Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated Tesla over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 20.31% from the previous average price target of $808.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2022CitigroupMaintainsSell

