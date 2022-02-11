 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For PepsiCo
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For PepsiCo

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $186.25 versus the current price of PepsiCo at $169.14, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated PepsiCo over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.52% from the previous average price target of $176.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PEP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022DZ BankDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PEP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (PEP)

Why Rehiring Steve Jobs Was The Best Move Apple Ever Made
What Could A Salesforce NFT Cloud Mean?
Charlotte's Web To Enter CBD Beverage Market With New Social Elixirs
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials
This Beverage Company Is Getting Products Onto A Lot Of Shelves
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ABNBTruist SecuritiesMaintains190.0
ALLTNeedhamMaintains16.0
CRSPRBC CapitalMaintains95.0
ABNBDA DavidsonMaintains235.0
HUNWells FargoMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com