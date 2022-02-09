 Skip to main content

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Amgen
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 8 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 3 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $236.9 with a high of $285.00 and a low of $194.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Amgen over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 0.58% from the previous average price target of $238.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMGN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

