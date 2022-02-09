 Skip to main content

What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Peloton Interactive
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 11:02am   Comments
What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Peloton Interactive

Over the past 3 months, 18 analysts have published their opinion on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 7 4 0 1
Last 30D 2 3 2 0 0
1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 1 0 1
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

These 18 analysts have an average price target of $48.72 versus the current price of Peloton Interactive at $36.7639, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 18 analysts rated Peloton Interactive over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 31.77% increase from the previous average price target of $71.41.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022MacquarieMaintainsOutperform

