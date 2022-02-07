 Skip to main content

Where Snowflake Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 11:09am   Comments
Where Snowflake Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Snowflake. The company has an average price target of $397.18 with a high of $465.00 and a low of $344.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Snowflake over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 11.92% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2022Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022William BlairUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

