Expert Ratings For Ulta Beauty

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ulta Beauty ULTA within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ulta Beauty has an average price target of $458.2 with a high of $516.00 and a low of $365.00.

[IMPORTANT] If you are wondering what is happening in the markets and where you need to put your money right now, do not waste anymore time! Benzinga Trading School students are taking advantage of the current market landscape to not only protect their wealth but build it using hedge fund tested strategies. Click Here Now to Get Free Access (and no, a credit card is not required)

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Ulta Beauty over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 4.97% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.