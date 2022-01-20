QQQ
+ 5.33
361.15
+ 1.45%
BTC/USD
+ 1548.54
43208.55
+ 3.72%
DIA
+ 3.40
346.95
+ 0.97%
SPY
+ 5.17
446.59
+ 1.14%
TLT
+ 0.24
140.83
+ 0.17%
GLD
+ 0.02
172.06
+ 0.01%

Expert Ratings For Trex Co

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 11:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Trex Co

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0
3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $126.0 versus the current price of Trex Co at $100.49, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Trex Co over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 9.33% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Trex Co

Analyst Ratings For Trex Co

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more

Analyst Ratings for Trex Co

Within the last quarter, Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022

Upgrades read more

UBS Initiates Coverage On Trex Co with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $111

UBS analyst John Lovallo initiates coverage on Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $111. read more