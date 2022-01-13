QQQ
-6.55
393.90
-1.69%
BTC/USD
-1160.68
42741.98
-2.64%
DIA
-0.09
363.04
-0.02%
SPY
-3.52
474.54
-0.75%
TLT
+ 0.62
142.39
+ 0.43%
GLD
-0.68
171.42
-0.4%

Where United Rentals Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 12:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where United Rentals Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $370.43 versus the current price of United Rentals at $343.21, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated United Rentals over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 0.52% from the previous average price target of $368.50.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where United Rentals Stands With Analysts

Where United Rentals Stands With Analysts

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Expert Ratings For United Rentals

Expert Ratings For United Rentals

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Expert Ratings for United Rentals

  Analysts have provided the following ratings for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) within the last quarter: read more

Barclays Maintains Underweight on United Rentals, Raises Price Target to $300

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintains United Rentals (NYSE:URI) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $290 to $300. read more