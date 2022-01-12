What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About T-Mobile US

byBenzinga Insights
January 12, 2022 11:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $146.75 versus the current price of T-Mobile US at $111.235, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated T-Mobile US over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 2.38% from the previous average price target of $150.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where T-Mobile US Stands With Analysts

Where T-Mobile US Stands With Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Analyst Ratings For T-Mobile US

Analyst Ratings For T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Expert Ratings For T-Mobile US

Expert Ratings For T-Mobile US

Within the last quarter, T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Where T-Mobile US Stands With Analysts

Where T-Mobile US Stands With Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more