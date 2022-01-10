QQQ
-8.10
387.96
-2.13%
BTC/USD
-666.94
41197.68
-1.59%
DIA
-4.58
366.89
-1.26%
SPY
-7.31
473.40
-1.57%
TLT
+ 0.08
142.18
+ 0.06%
GLD
+ 0.32
167.43
+ 0.19%

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Westinghouse Air Brake

byBenzinga Insights
January 10, 2022 12:04 pm
Within the last quarter, Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $99.25 versus the current price of Westinghouse Air Brake at $93.685, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Westinghouse Air Brake over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.94% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

