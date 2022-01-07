QQQ
-3.38
387.40
-0.88%
BTC/USD
-1120.99
41961.32
-2.6%
DIA
+ 0.85
361.54
+ 0.23%
SPY
-0.83
468.77
-0.18%
TLT
-0.91
144.20
-0.64%
GLD
+ 0.65
166.34
+ 0.39%

Expert Ratings For Delta Air Lines

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 3:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Delta Air Lines

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $51.75 versus the current price of Delta Air Lines at $41.515, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Delta Air Lines over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 5.05% increase from the previous average price target of $54.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Delta Air Lines

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Analyst Ratings For Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Delta Air Lines

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Analyst Upgrades Delta, Names Alaska Air Top Airline Pick For 2022

Analyst Upgrades Delta, Names Alaska Air Top Airline Pick For 2022

Airline stocks lagged the broad market recovery in 2021, and the COVID-19 omicron variant outbreak in the fourth quarter negatively impacted the global travel industry for the holiday season. One analyst said Friday that some airline stocks may finally be cleared for takeoff in 2022. read more