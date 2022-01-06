QQQ
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lowe's Companies

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 2:13 pm
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 10 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 7 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 10 analysts have an average price target of $272.0 versus the current price of Lowe’s Companies at $257.59, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Lowe’s Companies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.02% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

