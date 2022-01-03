QQQ
Analyst Ratings For Carrier Global

byBenzinga Insights
January 3, 2022 10:31 am
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $55.83 versus the current price of Carrier Global at $52.75, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Carrier Global over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 3.19% from the previous average price target of $57.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

