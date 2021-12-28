QQQ
-1.28
404.76
-0.32%
BTC/USD
-2115.73
48585.71
-4.17%
DIA
+ 1.53
361.39
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 0.21
477.05
+ 0.04%
TLT
+ 0.42
148.46
+ 0.28%
GLD
-0.24
169.61
-0.14%

Analyst Ratings For Valero Energy

byBenzinga Insights
December 28, 2021 10:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Valero Energy

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $92.5 versus the current price of Valero Energy at $74.79, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Valero Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.51% from the previous average price target of $87.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Valero Energy

Analyst Ratings For Valero Energy

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Valero Energy

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Valero Energy

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Expert Ratings For Valero Energy

Expert Ratings For Valero Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) within the last quarter: read more
Where Valero Energy Stands With Analysts

Where Valero Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) within the last quarter: read more