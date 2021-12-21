QQQ
+ 4.02
376.67
+ 1.06%
BTC/USD
+ 1802.23
48716.39
+ 3.84%
DIA
+ 4.63
344.64
+ 1.33%
SPY
+ 5.12
449.86
+ 1.13%
TLT
-1.92
151.62
-1.28%
GLD
-0.12
167.21
-0.07%

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Silicon Laboratories

byBenzinga Insights
December 21, 2021 10:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Silicon Laboratories

Within the last quarter, Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $204.29 versus the current price of Silicon Laboratories at $199.595, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Silicon Laboratories over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 15.33% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Silicon Laboratories

Analyst Ratings For Silicon Laboratories

Within the last quarter, Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Silicon Laboratories, Raises Price Target to $225

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $190 to $225. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Silicon Laboratories, Raises Price Target to $208

Morgan Stanley maintains Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $192 to $208. read more

Stifel Maintains Buy on Silicon Laboratories, Raises Price Target to $225

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintains Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) with a Buy and raises the price target from $200 to $225. read more