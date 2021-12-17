QQQ
-1.93
388.77
-0.5%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-5.75
365.19
-1.6%
SPY
-6.37
472.82
-1.37%
TLT
+ 1.69
147.45
+ 1.13%
GLD
-0.36
168.52
-0.21%

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Planet Fitness

byBenzinga Insights
December 17, 2021 6:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Planet Fitness

Within the last quarter, Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Planet Fitness. The company has an average price target of $102.25 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $88.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Planet Fitness over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 12.98% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Planet Fitness

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

JP Morgan Maintains Neutral on Planet Fitness, Raises Price Target to $88

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintains Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $84 to $88. read more
Analysts Raise Planet Fitness Price Target Post Q3 Beat

Analysts Raise Planet Fitness Price Target Post Q3 Beat

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised Planet Fitness Inc's (NYSE: PLNT) price target to $110 from $100 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Planet Fitness, Raises Price Target to $101

Morgan Stanley maintains Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $93 to $101. read more