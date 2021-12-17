QQQ
-4.60
391.44
-1.19%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-4.15
363.59
-1.15%
SPY
-6.36
472.81
-1.36%
TLT
+ 1.51
147.63
+ 1.01%
GLD
+ 0.80
167.36
+ 0.48%

Expert Ratings For Rivian Automotive

byBenzinga Insights
December 17, 2021 9:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Rivian Automotive

Within the last quarter, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 6 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 3 6 3 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $133.69 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $94.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Rivian Automotive over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.41% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight on Rivian Automotive, Lowers Price Target to $115

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintains Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $120 to $115. read more
Why 2 Ford Analysts Are Upping Their Price Targets For Automaker

Why 2 Ford Analysts Are Upping Their Price Targets For Automaker

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is among the very few legacy automakers that have positioned themselves for a seamless transition into electric vehicles. On Thursday, the shares of the automaker received price target boosts from two sell-side analysts. read more
3 Stocks To Play The 'Massive EV Market Opportunity' Heading Into 2022

3 Stocks To Play The 'Massive EV Market Opportunity' Heading Into 2022

The year 2022 will be an inflection point for the EV industry, given the stage is set for massive consumer demand, an analyst at Wedbush said. read more
Tesla Vs. Rivian Vs. Lucid Vs. Fisker Vs. Lordstown Vs. Canoo: How BofA Says The EV Makers Stack Up

Tesla Vs. Rivian Vs. Lucid Vs. Fisker Vs. Lordstown Vs. Canoo: How BofA Says The EV Makers Stack Up

The electric vehicle field, which was once commanded by Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), has become crowded. BofA Securities analyst John Murphy drew up a comparative analysis of the EV stocks in the firm's coverage universe based on 10 criteria. Here are the findings: read more