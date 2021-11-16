QQQ
+ 2.93
391.68
+ 0.74%
BTC/USD
-3222.72
60384.02
-5.07%
DIA
+ 2.12
359.12
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 2.95
464.48
+ 0.63%
TLT
+ 0.02
145.46
+ 0.01%
GLD
-1.24
175.42
-0.71%

Where Thoughtworks Holding Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
November 16, 2021 12:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Thoughtworks Holding Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 6 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 5 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 11 analysts have an average price target of $32.09 versus the current price of Thoughtworks Holding at $30.57, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Thoughtworks Holding over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 1.87% from the previous average price target of $31.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral on Thoughtworks Holding, Raises Price Target to $31

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintains Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $28 to $31. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Thoughtworks Holding, Raises Price Target to $36

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintains Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $35 to $36. read more

B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Thoughtworks Holding with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $28

B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg initiates coverage on Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $28. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2021

Upgrades read more