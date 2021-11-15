QQQ
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TripAdvisor

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 11:54 am
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 1 2 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 2 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, TripAdvisor has an average price target of $36.8 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $28.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated TripAdvisor over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 14.02% increase from the previous average price target of $42.80.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Related Articles

DA Davidson Maintains Buy on TripAdvisor, Lowers Price Target to $42

DA Davidson analyst Tom White maintains TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $48 to $42. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral on TripAdvisor, Lowers Price Target to $36

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintains TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $40 to $36. read more

Barclays Maintains Underweight on TripAdvisor, Lowers Price Target to $28

Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintains TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) with a Underweight and lowers the price target from $30 to $28. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021

  read more