QQQ
+ 1.59
387.92
+ 0.41%
BTC/USD
-32.43
64850.00
-0.05%
DIA
-1.12
362.19
-0.31%
SPY
+ 0.59
463.03
+ 0.13%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.20
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.90
172.25
+ 0.52%

Where TJX Companies Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
November 11, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where TJX Companies Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TJX Companies. The company has an average price target of $81.71 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $65.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated TJX Companies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 4.0% from the previous average price target of $78.57.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TJX Companies

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TJX Companies

Within the last quarter, TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Gordon Haskett Upgrades TJX Companies to Buy, Raises Price Target to $84

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $73 to $84. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021

Upgrades read more

Loop Capital Downgrades TJX Companies to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $65

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine downgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $80 to $65. read more