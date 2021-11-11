QQQ
+ 1.53
387.98
+ 0.39%
BTC/USD
-46.80
64835.63
-0.07%
DIA
-1.33
362.40
-0.37%
SPY
+ 0.48
463.14
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ -0.01
148.21
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.82
172.34
+ 0.47%

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Macy's

byBenzinga Insights
November 11, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Macy's

Macy’s (NYSE:M) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 4 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 3 2 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $25.38 versus the current price of Macy’s at $31.07, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Macy’s over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 26.9% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Macy's

Expert Ratings For Macy's

Macy's (NYSE:M) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Expert Ratings For Macy's

Expert Ratings For Macy's

Macy's (NYSE:M) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Thinking About Buying Stock In Affirm, GoPro, Macy's, GM, ContextLogic Or Bumble?

Thinking About Buying Stock In Affirm, GoPro, Macy's, GM, ContextLogic Or Bumble?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” read more

Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform on Macy's, Raises Price Target to $33

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintains Macy's (NYSE:M) with a Market Perform and raises the price target from $24 to $33. read more