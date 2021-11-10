QQQ
-2.82
398.14
-0.71%
BTC/USD
+ 1613.32
68560.98
+ 2.41%
DIA
-1.07
364.35
-0.29%
SPY
-1.79
469.17
-0.38%
TLT
-1.81
152.77
-1.2%
GLD
+ 1.79
169.51
+ 1.04%

Expert Ratings For BioNTech

byBenzinga Insights
November 10, 2021 12:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For BioNTech

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BioNTech has an average price target of $307.29 with a high of $450.00 and a low of $230.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated BioNTech over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 35.61% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For BioNTech

Expert Ratings For BioNTech

Within the last quarter, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Analyst Ratings For BioNTech

Analyst Ratings For BioNTech

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BioNTech

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BioNTech

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) within the last quarter: read more

Where BioNTech Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more