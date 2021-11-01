QQQ
+ 0.34
385.77
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
+ 109.12
61408.92
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.48
357.75
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.25
459.01
+ 0.05%
TLT
-1.71
149.40
-1.16%
GLD
+ 0.69
165.96
+ 0.41%

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Shake Shack

byBenzinga Insights
November 1, 2021 12:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Shake Shack

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Shake Shack. The company has an average price target of $92.71 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $80.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Shake Shack over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 13.36% from the previous average price target of $107.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Shake Shack

Expert Ratings For Shake Shack

Within the last quarter, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Shake Shack

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021

  read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Needham boosted the price target on ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) from $641 to $780. ServiceNow shares rose 0.5% to $701.00 in pre-market trading. read more