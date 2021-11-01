QQQ
+ 0.43
385.68
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
-47.17
61252.63
-0.08%
DIA
+ 0.52
357.71
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.40
458.85
+ 0.09%
TLT
-1.69
149.38
-1.14%
GLD
+ 0.69
165.96
+ 0.41%

Where Hartford Finl Servs Gr Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
November 1, 2021 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Hartford Finl Servs Gr Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $81.29 versus the current price of Hartford Finl Servs Gr at $72.86, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Hartford Finl Servs Gr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 7.2% from the previous average price target of $75.83.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hartford Finl Servs Gr

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hartford Finl Servs Gr

Within the last quarter, Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Hartford Finl Servs Gr, Raises Price Target to $85

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintains Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $76 to $85. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform on Hartford Finl Servs Gr, Raises Price Target to $77

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintains Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) with a Sector Perform and raises the price target from $68 to $77. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Hartford Finl Servs Gr, Raises Price Target to $83

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintains Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $81 to $83. read more