fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.23
375.89
+ 0.85%
BTC/USD
-1426.99
58901.82
-2.37%
DIA
-1.11
358.61
-0.31%
SPY
+ 0.25
455.71
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 2.55
142.55
+ 1.76%
GLD
+ 0.21
167.47
+ 0.13%

Where Robinhood Markets Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 27, 2021 12:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Robinhood Markets Stands With Analysts

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 3 6 1 0
Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 4 2 5 1 0

These 15 analysts have an average price target of $51.6 versus the current price of Robinhood Markets at 35.599, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts rated Robinhood Markets over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.74% increase from the previous average price target of $55.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral on Robinhood Markets, Lowers Price Target to $42

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance maintains Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $56 to $42. read more
Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, Draftkings, Microsoft Or Robinhood?

Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, Draftkings, Microsoft Or Robinhood?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” read more

Watching Robinhood Shares Following Earlier Comment In JP Morgan Note that 50M Shares Will Become Available For Sale as IPO Lock-Up Period Expires On Oct. 27, 28

Rosenblatt Maintains Buy on Robinhood Markets, Lowers Price Target to $50

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan maintains Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $55 to $50. read more