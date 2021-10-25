fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.83
370.27
+ 1.02%
BTC/USD
+ 1884.63
62736.85
+ 3.1%
DIA
+ 0.81
355.93
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 2.46
450.66
+ 0.54%
TLT
-0.22
144.35
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.16
166.61
+ 0.69%

Expert Ratings For Honeywell International

byBenzinga Insights
October 25, 2021 2:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Honeywell International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Honeywell International has an average price target of $234.6 with a high of $250.00 and a low of $224.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Honeywell International over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 2.49% increase from the previous average price target of $240.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Honeywell International

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Honeywell International

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Where Honeywell International Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Honeywell International, Lowers Price Target to $250

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintains Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $253 to $250. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight on Honeywell International, Lowers Price Target to $227

Wells Fargo analyst Joe O'Dea maintains Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $229 to $227. read more