Where ICU Medical Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 22, 2021 12:20 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ICU Medical has an average price target of $262.6 with a high of $302.00 and a low of $220.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated ICU Medical over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.92% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

