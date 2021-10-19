fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.37
370.28
+ 0.64%
BTC/USD
+ 844.38
62854.22
+ 1.36%
DIA
+ 1.45
351.05
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 3.03
444.17
+ 0.68%
TLT
-1.81
147.52
-1.24%
GLD
+ 0.34
164.58
+ 0.21%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About California Resources

byBenzinga Insights
October 19, 2021 12:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About California Resources

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, California Resources has an average price target of $50.8 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $45.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated California Resources over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 12.07% from the previous average price target of $45.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Keybanc Maintains Overweight on California Resources, Raises Price Target to $48

Keybanc analyst Leo Mariani maintains California Resources (NYSE:CRC) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $47 to $48. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2021

  read more

MKM Partners Initiates Coverage On California Resources with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $54

MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes initiates coverage on California Resources (NYSE:CRC) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $54. read more

Keybanc Maintains Overweight on California Resources, Raises Price Target to $47

Keybanc maintains California Resources (NYSE:CRC) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $45 to $47. read more