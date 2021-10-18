fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.59
366.35
+ 0.7%
BTC/USD
+ 491.32
62019.65
+ 0.8%
DIA
-0.45
353.30
-0.13%
SPY
+ 0.91
444.96
+ 0.2%
TLT
+ 0.31
144.72
+ 0.21%
GLD
-0.32
165.65
-0.19%

Expert Ratings For Walt Disney

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 12:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Walt Disney

Within the last quarter, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Walt Disney has an average price target of $210.78 with a high of $263.00 and a low of $175.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Walt Disney over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 2.46% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Walt Disney

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Walt Disney

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) within the last quarter: read more
Analyst Ratings For Walt Disney

Analyst Ratings For Walt Disney

Within the last quarter, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more
Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts

Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts

Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) within the last quarter: read more