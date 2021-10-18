fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.79
366.16
+ 0.75%
BTC/USD
+ 428.71
61957.04
+ 0.7%
DIA
-0.42
353.27
-0.12%
SPY
+ 1.04
444.83
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 0.40
144.63
+ 0.28%
GLD
-0.32
165.65
-0.19%

Where Pacira BioSciences Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 12:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Pacira BioSciences Stands With Analysts

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $82.8 versus the current price of Pacira BioSciences at 52.46, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Pacira BioSciences over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 4.0% increase from the previous average price target of $86.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UPDATE: Needham On Pacira Price Target Raise: Firm Positive On Flexion Therapeutics Acquisition Given 'Highly Complementary Asset In Zilretta'; Highlights Exparel's Important Role In 'Changing The Post-Op Pain Management Paradigm' & Iovera's Potential

Needham Maintains Buy on Pacira BioSciences, Raises Price Target to $84

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintains Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) with a Buy and raises the price target from $80 to $84. read more

HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy on Pacira BioSciences, Lowers Price Target to $80

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Oren Livnat maintains Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $84 to $80. read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Pacira BioSciences, Lowers Price Target to $91

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad maintains Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $95 to $91. read more